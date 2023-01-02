© 2023
Prairie Public NewsRoom
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

A West Virginia woman recovered her lost wallet after 54 years

Published January 2, 2023 at 6:16 AM CST

ROB SCHMITZ, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Rob Schmitz.

Losing your wallet can be a real pain - canceling credit cards, replacing a driver's license. And if you get it back, you're lucky. So it's almost unbelievable when a woman in West Virginia recovered hers 54 years later. Sharon Day dropped her wallet at a high school dance in 1968. Construction crews renovating the building found it and returned it, Social Security card included.

It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.