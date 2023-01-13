A 4th grader in Texas is proving to be a real cabbage patch kid

LEILA FADEL, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Leila Fadel. A fourth-grader in Humble, Texas, is proving to be a real cabbage patch kid. Sophia Schnaibli spent a year tending to a cabbage seedling as part of a statewide competition. Her cabbage seedling grew into a 7.5-pound cabbage, an unbelievable achievement that won her first place in the Texas competition. She also won $1,000 for her cabbage, which makes this vegetable a very sweet deal. Congratulations, Sophia. It's MORNING EDITION.