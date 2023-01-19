The Songwriters Hall of Fame has announced its inductees for 2023

(SOUNDBITE OF SNOOP DOGG SONG, "DROP IT LIKE IT'S HOT")

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. The Songwriters Hall of Fame announced its inductees for 2023. Snoop Dogg is honored, along with Gloria Estefan.

(SOUNDBITE OF SONG, "CONGA")

MIAMI SOUND MACHINE: (Singing) Come on. Shake your body. Baby, do the conga. I know you can't control yourself any longer.

(SOUNDBITE OF SONG, "SMOOTH OPERATOR")

SADE: (Singing) No need to ask. He's a smooth operator.

INSKEEP: Also the quiet storm, Sade. The ceremony comes in June. It's MORNING EDITION from NPR News. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.