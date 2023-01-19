The Songwriters Hall of Fame has announced its inductees for 2023
(SOUNDBITE OF SNOOP DOGG SONG, "DROP IT LIKE IT'S HOT")
STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:
Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. The Songwriters Hall of Fame announced its inductees for 2023. Snoop Dogg is honored, along with Gloria Estefan.
(SOUNDBITE OF SONG, "CONGA")
MIAMI SOUND MACHINE: (Singing) Come on. Shake your body. Baby, do the conga. I know you can't control yourself any longer.
(SOUNDBITE OF SONG, "SMOOTH OPERATOR")
SADE: (Singing) No need to ask. He's a smooth operator.
INSKEEP: Also the quiet storm, Sade. The ceremony comes in June. It's MORNING EDITION from NPR News.