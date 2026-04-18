'Wait Wait' for April 18. 2026: With Not My Job guest Phil Pritchard

This week's show was recorded in Chicago with host Peter Sagal, judge and guest scorekeeper Alzo Slade, Not My Job guest Phil Pritchard and panelists Alonzo Bodden, Adam Burke, and Dulcé Sloan. Click the audio link above to hear the whole show.

Who's Alzo This Time

The Don Vs The Poppa; World's Worst Doctor; Should We Eat That?

Panel Questions

Big Cheese News!

Bluff The Listener

Our panelists tell three stories about someone missing a huge opportunity in the news, only one of which is true.

Not My Job: Phil Pritchard, the NHL's Keeper of the Stanley Cup, answers three questions about the other NHL, National Historic Landmarks

Peter talks to Phil Pritchard, the NHL's Keeper of the Stanley Cup. Phil plays our game called, "Let's Go Visit The NHL" Three questions about National Historic Landmarks.

Panel Questions

The Trump Dump and Air Traffic Control Becomes Animal Control

Limericks

Alzo Slade reads three news-related limericks: Spice Up Your Spring Cleaning; A Fizzy Meaty Drink; The Right Way to Eat Peeps.

Lightning Fill In The Blank

All the news we couldn't fit anywhere else

Predictions

Our panelists predict the next big AirBnB story in the news



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