Prairie Preview: Three things to do in North Dakota this weekend

Introducing Prairie Preview, a new weekly highlight of three weekend events across our state and region. You'll hear these on the radio every Friday-Sunday, and can always find them listed here.

Flannel Fest

September 21

Lewis and Clark State Park, ND

Dust off your boots and grab your favorite flannel for Epping’s Flannel Fest at Lewis and Clark State Park on September 21 from 11am-4pm. Enjoy live music from Slamabama, try axe throwing, play mini golf, or take a tractor-pulled hayride. Kids can paint pumpkins, bounce in inflatable houses, and everyone can enjoy the complimentary soup and s'mores bar.

North Dakota Rough Rider Cup

September 20-22

Dale Pahlke Arena, Mandan, ND

Giddy up and get ready for a rodeo showdown! This weekend, the Dale Pahlke Arena in Mandan will host the Dakota Community Bank and Trust North Dakota Rough Rider Cup. Watch as the top PRCA cowboys and cowgirls from around the world compete in eight action-packed events. With more than $500,000 in cash and prizes on the line, this is one rodeo you won’t want to miss. Cheer for your favorites and see who will ride away with the Cup.

West Fest

September 21

West Fargo, ND

West Fargo's West Fest continues its weeklong celebration with an array of activities, including a grand parade, co-ed softball tournament, and a bustling craft and vendor show from 10am-3pm. Get your team ready for the softball action, then enjoy shopping and parade festivities.

—

Find more events or submit your own to our community calendar.