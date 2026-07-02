50th Annual Family History Workshop
50th Annual Family History Workshop
The Family History Workshop is a one-day genealogy workshop. Breakout sessions run in four concurrent tracks, including a Beginner Track for those new to or interested in genealogy, a featured main speaker, and everything in between, giving attendees a wide variety of topics to choose from.
The registration fee includes session attendance, a workbook containing outlines and handouts from all sessions, vendor booths, light refreshments, and a catered lunch.
MSUM Comstock Memorial Union
$59, $40 for MSUM students/faculty/staff
08:00 AM - 04:15 PM on Sat, 19 Sep 2026
Event Supported By
Heritage Education Commission
contact.heritageedemail@gmail.com
MSUM Comstock Memorial Union
615 14th St. S.Moorhead, Minnesota 56563