'70s Rock Band Crash Courses with Amped School of Music

Get Ready to Rock: Amped School of Music Forms '70s Bands for Fargo Street Fair's 50th Anniversary Finale

FARGO, ND - Calling all musicians: Amped School of Music is putting together two brand-new bands this summer, and they need YOU. The Downtown Fargo music studio's Rock Band Crash Course is a 4-week program that takes musicians from "never played in a band before" to "rocking out on stage" and this year's stage is none other than the 50th Annual Fargo Street Fair.

Two high-energy bands are forming now:

🪩 '70s Funk Band - jamming out to "September" (Earth, Wind & Fire) and "Play That Funky Music" (Wild Cherry)

🎸 '70s Rock Band - cranking up "Sweet Home Alabama" (Lynyrd Skynyrd) and "More Than a Feeling" (Boston)

Both bands will take the stage as part of Amped's headlining Saturday finale set, "Amped: Turn It Up to 70," at Broadway Square on Saturday, July 18, around 4 PM - closing out one of Fargo's biggest community celebrations in style.

"We are so excited to share the excitement of 50 years of the Fargo Street Fair this year with these fun, high-energy bands," said Emily Swedberg, founder of Amped School of Music. "It was a challenge narrowing down song choices from the '70s… there are so many great hits! I know those who sign up are going to have a blast learning these songs as a group and rocking out on stage at the Fargo Street Fair!"

Program Details:

Who: Teens and Adults (younger musicians accepted upon request)

Rehearsals: 4 Wednesdays, June 24 - July 15

'70s Funk: 6-7 PM

'70s Rock: 7-8 PM

Cost: $174

Performance: Saturday, July 18, 4-5 PM, Broadway Square

Registration Deadline: Monday, June 22 ⏰

Spots are limited - sign up now at www.ampedschoolofmusic.com/rockband or contact Amped at hello@ampedschoolofmusic.com / 701-446-8496.

