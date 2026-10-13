Are You Ready to Take the Next Step as a Gallery Artist?

| Artist Open House |

Monday, October 18, 3-7pm (open to public)

OPEN HOUSE: Monday, October 18, 3-7pm (open to public, especially artists)

• 3-5pm — Browse the gallery, art, and inquire

• 5-6pm — Ask artists questions about their art

• 6-6:15pm — Presentation. Top 10 Answers to What It’s Like Being in a Gallery. Question and answer time.

WHO: For artists, inquiring artists, and art supporters to learn what its like to be a member and display your art at Gallery 4

WHAT: Open House | Meet the Artists | What’s it Like To Be A Gallery Artist

WHERE: Gallery 4, 115 Roberts St., Downtown Fargo

DETAILS: Refreshments and snacks served

CREATE. CONNECT. BELONG.

Are you a local or regional artist looking for a place to exhibit your work, connect with other artists and meet new customers?

Gallery 4 is welcoming artists working in a variety of mediums, including jewelry, ceramics, pottery, painting, photography, encaustic, sketching, mixed media and printmaking and many others to an upcoming Artist Open House.

Come meet our artists, tour the gallery, learn what membership is all about and discover what it means to be part of our creative community. (This event is free and open to the public)

We're looking for artists who are passionate about their work, enjoy connecting with customers, work well with others and are ready to take an active role in the gallery.

Your art. Your community. Your opportunity.

Come meet us. See what we're about. Find your place in the gallery.

