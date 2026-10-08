Attend ‘Haunted Museum,’ a new fall experience at the North Dakota Heritage Center & State Museum

The State Historical Society of North Dakota invites visitors of all ages to explore the “Haunted Museum,” a new “legendscary” experience transforming a museum gallery into a spooky, story-filled adventure at the North Dakota Heritage Center & State Museum in Bismarck.

During the free, family-friendly event, navigate eerie scenes inspired by regional folklore and encounter witches, dwarves, trolls, fairies, and other mysterious figures.

Evening hours offer an enhanced experience featuring a labyrinth with costumed characters.

Enjoy North Dakota-themed spooky stories read in the Great Plains Theater at 10 a.m., 11 a.m., and 1 p.m. on weekdays. Additional evening story sessions will be held at 7 p.m. and 8 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 23, and Saturday, Oct. 24, in the Russell Reid Auditorium.

Dates and Hours

• Wednesday, Oct. 21-Friday, Oct. 23, 8 a.m.-5 p.m.

• Saturday, Oct. 24 and Sunday, Oct. 25, 10 a.m.-5 p.m.

• Monday, Oct. 26-Friday, Oct. 30, 8 a.m.-5 p.m.

• Saturday, Oct. 31 and Sunday, Nov. 1, 10 a.m.-5 p.m.

• Special Evening Hours, Friday, Oct. 23 and Saturday, Oct. 24, 6-9 p.m.

This event is part of the ND250 commemoration celebrating our country’s 250th birthday.

For more information, contact Education & Museum Programs Manager Dane Crowton, shsprograms@nd.gov or 701.328.2792. The ND Heritage Center & State Museum is open Monday-Friday, 8 a.m.-5 p.m., and Saturday-Sunday, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Find upcoming State Historical Society of North Dakota events at history.nd.gov/events.

