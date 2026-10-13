Badlands Piano Extravaganza 2026
Badlands Piano Extravaganza 2026
1 stage, 4 pianos, and students of all ages! Come enjoy piano ensemble music by local area students and teachers. Song selections include patriotic and American folk favorites. Proceeds go toward the Badlands Music Teachers’ Association music camp scholarship fund.
Our Saviour’s Lutheran Church
02:30 PM - 11:59 PM on Sat, 21 Nov 2026
Event Supported By
Badlands Music Teachers’ Association
Our Saviour’s Lutheran Church
614 11th St EDickinson, North Dakota