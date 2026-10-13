© 2026
Prairie Public NewsRoom
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Badlands Piano Extravaganza 2026

Badlands Piano Extravaganza 2026

1 stage, 4 pianos, and students of all ages! Come enjoy piano ensemble music by local area students and teachers. Song selections include patriotic and American folk favorites. Proceeds go toward the Badlands Music Teachers’ Association music camp scholarship fund.

Our Saviour’s Lutheran Church
02:30 PM - 11:59 PM on Sat, 21 Nov 2026

Event Supported By

Badlands Music Teachers’ Association
Our Saviour’s Lutheran Church
614 11th St E
Dickinson, North Dakota