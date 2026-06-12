BYO Britney

Bring your favorite liquid courage & channel your inner Britney.

Oops!... We did it again. Join us for a night of pop princess energy as we dance through choreography inspired by Britney's biggest hits. Grab your friends, bring your favorite drink, and get ready to serve confidence, nostalgia, and plenty of fun.

Ages: 21+

What to Bring: Your favorite beverage, comfortable clothes, and your best pop-star attitude.

