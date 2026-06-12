BYO Britney
BYO Britney
Bring your favorite liquid courage & channel your inner Britney.
Oops!... We did it again. Join us for a night of pop princess energy as we dance through choreography inspired by Britney's biggest hits. Grab your friends, bring your favorite drink, and get ready to serve confidence, nostalgia, and plenty of fun.
Ages: 21+
What to Bring: Your favorite beverage, comfortable clothes, and your best pop-star attitude.
Northern Plains Dance
20
07:00 PM - 08:30 PM on Fri, 15 Jan 2027
Event Supported By
Northern Plains Dance
7015300986
dance@northernplainsdance.org
Northern Plains Dance
1416 E Front AveBismarck, North Dakota 58504
701-530-0986
dance@northernplainsdance.org