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BYO Britney

BYO Britney

Bring your favorite liquid courage & channel your inner Britney.
Oops!... We did it again. Join us for a night of pop princess energy as we dance through choreography inspired by Britney's biggest hits. Grab your friends, bring your favorite drink, and get ready to serve confidence, nostalgia, and plenty of fun.

Ages: 21+
What to Bring: Your favorite beverage, comfortable clothes, and your best pop-star attitude.

Northern Plains Dance
20
07:00 PM - 08:30 PM on Fri, 15 Jan 2027
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Northern Plains Dance
7015300986
dance@northernplainsdance.org
https://www.northernplainsdance.org/tickets
Northern Plains Dance
1416 E Front Ave
Bismarck, North Dakota 58504
701-530-0986
dance@northernplainsdance.org
https://www.northernplainsdance.org