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BYO Sabrina

BYO Sabrina

Bring your favorite liquid courage & keep it short, sweet, and fun.
Sip, sway, and dance along to Sabrina Carpenter-inspired choreography in this playful, feel-good class. Expect catchy music, great company, and an evening filled with confidence, laughter, and main-character energy.

Ages: 21+
What to Bring: Your favorite beverage, comfortable clothes, and a sweet sense of fun.

Northern Plains Dance
$20
07:00 PM - 08:30 PM on Fri, 19 Feb 2027
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Northern Plains Dance
7015300986
dance@northernplainsdance.org
https://www.northernplainsdance.org/tickets
Northern Plains Dance
1416 E Front Ave
Bismarck, North Dakota 58504
701-530-0986
dance@northernplainsdance.org
https://www.northernplainsdance.org