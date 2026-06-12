BYO Sabrina
BYO Sabrina
Bring your favorite liquid courage & keep it short, sweet, and fun.
Sip, sway, and dance along to Sabrina Carpenter-inspired choreography in this playful, feel-good class. Expect catchy music, great company, and an evening filled with confidence, laughter, and main-character energy.
Ages: 21+
What to Bring: Your favorite beverage, comfortable clothes, and a sweet sense of fun.
Northern Plains Dance
$20
07:00 PM - 08:30 PM on Fri, 19 Feb 2027
Event Supported By
Northern Plains Dance
7015300986
dance@northernplainsdance.org
Northern Plains Dance
1416 E Front AveBismarck, North Dakota 58504
701-530-0986
dance@northernplainsdance.org