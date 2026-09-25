Central Dakota Children’s Choir Presents “Crescendo of Care Concerts”

Central Dakota Children’s Choir presents their 5th annual Crescendo of Care concerts, on Sunday, October 18 from 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. at Kirkwood Mall.

The concert will feature each of CDCC’s six choirs and is free to the public.

Performance Times:

1:00 p.m. - Lumina (3rd Graders)

1:30 p.m. - Jubilate (4th Graders)

2:00 p.m. – Bel Canto (5th - 6th Graders)

2:30 p.m. – Kantorei (7th - 9th Graders)

3:00 p.m. – Angelica (9th-12th Grade Women)

3:30 p.m. – Cantus (10th – 12th Grade Mixed Choir)

Formed in 1998, CDCC has grown from one choir of 65 students to 6 choirs and two elementary music classes with over 300 singers in grades 1 - 12 from 44 public, private, and homeschools from central and western North Dakota. The choirs have been invited to perform at many local, state, and regional events and are directed by Teri Fay, Dawn Hagerott, James McMahon, Dr. Dean Jilek and Lexi Birnbaum, and accompanied by Carol Huck, Beth Weiss, and David Larson.

