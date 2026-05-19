Children & Families Wellness Fair
Children & Families Wellness Fair
Healthy fun for the whole family! Join the Foundation for a Healthy North Dakota at the Children & Families Wellness Fair for an action-packed evening of interactive booths, hands-on activities, face painting and more. We’re bringing together North Dakota’s best community resources to help your family thrive.
Plus, don't miss your chance to win! We’re raffling off a mountain of prizes designed to kickstart your wellness journey.
This event is free and fun for all ages! Learn more at foundationnd.org/children-families-wellness-fair.
Essentia Health Plaza at The Lights
Free
04:00 PM - 07:00 PM on Tue, 9 Jun 2026
Event Supported By
Foundation for a Healthy North Dakota
info@foundationnd.org
Artist Group Info
hannah@gish.co
Essentia Health Plaza at The Lights
3150 Sheyenne StWest Fargo, North Dakota 58078
(701) 532-1793
info@westfargoevents.com