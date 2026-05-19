Healthy fun for the whole family! Join the Foundation for a Healthy North Dakota at the Children & Families Wellness Fair for an action-packed evening of interactive booths, hands-on activities, face painting and more. We’re bringing together North Dakota’s best community resources to help your family thrive.

Plus, don't miss your chance to win! We’re raffling off a mountain of prizes designed to kickstart your wellness journey.

This event is free and fun for all ages! Learn more at foundationnd.org/children-families-wellness-fair.