© 2026
Prairie Public NewsRoom
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Man arrested on terrorizing charges in Cass County

Prairie Public | By Danielle Webster
Published May 19, 2026 at 3:01 PM CDT
Cody M. Weathermon
Cass County Sheriff's Office
/
submitted
Cody M. Weathermon

Additional charges are expected against Cody M. Weathermon of West Fargo.

In December of last year, the Red River Regional Dispatch Center received a call that made threats regarding a bomb and a daycare center in Kindred.

That daycare center remained closed for the day, while Cass County deputies checked multiple daycare centers and schools throughout the county for suspicious items. None were located.

Yesterday, an arrest was made in connection to this incident.

37-year-old Cody M. Weathermon of West Fargo was arrested on two felony-level terrorizing charges.

The Metro Area Street Crimes Unit and the United States Marshals High Plains Fugitive Task Force assisted in the arrest.

The Cass County Sheriff’s Office continues to investigate multiple incidents allegedly involving Weathermon. Additional charges are expected.
Local News
Danielle Webster
Danielle Webster has been delivering news to Prairie Public's statewide radio audience since 2006. She is Prairie Public's local host of All Things Considered, hosting newscasts on weekday afternoons from 3-6pm. You can contact Danielle at dwebster@prairiepublic.org.
See stories by Danielle Webster
Public media depends on you.
Your support keeps Prairie Public strong and independent, serving communities across our region with programs that educate, involve, and inspire.
Donate