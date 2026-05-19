Man arrested on terrorizing charges in Cass County

In December of last year, the Red River Regional Dispatch Center received a call that made threats regarding a bomb and a daycare center in Kindred.

That daycare center remained closed for the day, while Cass County deputies checked multiple daycare centers and schools throughout the county for suspicious items. None were located.

Yesterday, an arrest was made in connection to this incident.

37-year-old Cody M. Weathermon of West Fargo was arrested on two felony-level terrorizing charges.

The Metro Area Street Crimes Unit and the United States Marshals High Plains Fugitive Task Force assisted in the arrest.

The Cass County Sheriff’s Office continues to investigate multiple incidents allegedly involving Weathermon. Additional charges are expected.