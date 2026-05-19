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FEMA awards more than $846,000 to North Dakota following June 20, 21 2025 storms

Prairie Public | By Danielle Webster
Published May 19, 2026 at 1:54 PM CDT

Governor Armstrong asked for a presidential disaster declaration in July of last year.

The Federal Emergency Management Agency, or FEMA, has awarded just over $846,000 to North Dakota nearly a year after severe storms, tornadoes and straight line winds on June 20 and 21, 2025.

This was the same weekend a derecho traveled the length of a state, and an EF5 tornado struck rural Enderlin. Four people were killed in the storms.

The money supports repairs and debris removal across the state. The following projects will be supported:

$331,809.26 to Kidder County to repair and replace embankment, signage, surfaces and other damages.

$244,405.18 to the City of Jamestown, to fund jurisdiction-wide debris removal.

$167,951.61 to the Pingree-Buchanan School District to fund building exterior repair and replacement.

$101.692.50 to Valley City State University to fund replacement or repair of athletic fields, covered shelters and lighting.

North Dakota’s congressional delegation wrote to President Trump, asking that he approve a major disaster declaration submitted by Governor Kelly Armstrong.

The governor’s request was sent July 21, 2025, just one month following the storms.
Local News
Danielle Webster
Danielle Webster has been delivering news to Prairie Public's statewide radio audience since 2006. She is Prairie Public's local host of All Things Considered, hosting newscasts on weekday afternoons from 3-6pm. You can contact Danielle at dwebster@prairiepublic.org.
See stories by Danielle Webster
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