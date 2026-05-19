FEMA awards more than $846,000 to North Dakota following June 20, 21 2025 storms

The Federal Emergency Management Agency, or FEMA, has awarded just over $846,000 to North Dakota nearly a year after severe storms, tornadoes and straight line winds on June 20 and 21, 2025.

This was the same weekend a derecho traveled the length of a state, and an EF5 tornado struck rural Enderlin. Four people were killed in the storms.

The money supports repairs and debris removal across the state. The following projects will be supported:

$331,809.26 to Kidder County to repair and replace embankment, signage, surfaces and other damages.

$244,405.18 to the City of Jamestown, to fund jurisdiction-wide debris removal.

$167,951.61 to the Pingree-Buchanan School District to fund building exterior repair and replacement.

$101.692.50 to Valley City State University to fund replacement or repair of athletic fields, covered shelters and lighting.

North Dakota’s congressional delegation wrote to President Trump, asking that he approve a major disaster declaration submitted by Governor Kelly Armstrong.

The governor’s request was sent July 21, 2025, just one month following the storms.