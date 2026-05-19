Brewhalla's Unconventional Convention Center Bid

The competition among four groups vying to build Fargo's new convention center is down to the wire. Drekker/Brewhalla was selected by a committee, but the City Commission will have the final say. A final decision could come as early as next Tuesday, the day after Memorial Day.

Mark Bjornstad, president and co-founder of Drekker and Brewhalla, the brewery and city market that grew rapidly from his and his partner’s homebrewing beginnings, talks about what it’s like to be the leading contender, the plans Brewhalla has if selected, and his young entrepreneurial success story.