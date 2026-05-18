FM Area Diversion receives $10M from Minnesota Bonding Bill

The recently passed Minnesota Bonding Bill appropriates $10 million for the FM Diversion Project.

The money will go to the Moorhead-Clay County Joint Powers Authority to fund stormwater lift station improvements in Moorhead, as well as other mitigation projects in Clay and Wilkin Counties.

The Metro Flood Diversion Authority Board has authorized a 50/50 match for any funding from the legislature, thanks to $100 million that just came to the project fund from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers. This will open up $20 million for work on Minnesota flood control.

Work is expected to begin this year on the funded projects.

The FM Diversion is scheduled to be completed later this year, with operation to begin in the spring of 2027.