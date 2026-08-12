Classic Car Show

Start your engines because we’re enjoying the summer with a Car Show that brings together the community and classic cars. Additionally, attendees will enjoy live music and items for purchase from several popular food trucks.

We’ll also be accepting free-will donations to the Alzheimer’s Association.

Donations to the Car Show are welcome from all, whether showing a car, attending, or contributing remotely. Donate to the Alzheimer's Association here.

For further questions, please contact event organizers at 701-323-7000.

Car owners, secure your spot!

Pre-registration is required and closes on August 7. There is no registration fee, but a suggested $25 donation for the Alzheimer’s Association is greatly appreciated. Registered car owners will receive a complimentary event keepsake upon arrival.

Registrants will receive an email the Tuesday before the show with instructions and a printable dash plaque as a ticket for entry.

Please arrive by 4:30 pm on the day of the Car Show.

https://bismarck.touchmark.com/2026-carshow

