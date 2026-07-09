Coffee & Chat - Planning for Senior Living
Coffee & Chat - Planning for Senior Living
Have questions about senior living? Join us for coffee and conversation with the Touchmark team.
Whether you’re exploring independent living, assisted living, memory care, or simply planning for the future, this is an opportunity to get answers in a relaxed, welcoming setting. Bring your questions and talk with senior living experts about everything from lifestyle and amenities to care options and timing.
After your visit, schedule a personalized tour of Touchmark on West Century to experience our vibrant community firsthand.
No RSVP required—just stop by and say hello. Call for more information.
701-323-7000
Dunn Brothers Coffee
08:00 AM - 10:00 AM on Wed, 22 Jul 2026
Event Supported By
TOUCHMARK ON WEST CENTURY
701-323-7000
Artist Group Info
noel@sociablellc.com
Dunn Brothers Coffee
1401 Skyline BoulevardBismarck, North Dakota 58503
701-323-7000