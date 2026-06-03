Comedy for a Cause
Comedy for a Cause
On Thursday, November 12, 2026, Red River Youth for Christ is hosting our annual fall fundraiser, Comedy for a Cause, and we invite you to attend. This year’s event will feature Mike Goodwin, who has appeared on America’s Got Talent, Dry Bar Comedy, Lifetime, BET, Amazon Prime, TBN, Daystar, USA, the Word Network, and Circle TV, and been featured on SiriusXM, the That Sounds Fun Podcast Tour with Annie F. Downs, and the USO Europe Comedy Tour. This event will give you the opportunity to learn more about Youth for Christ and their work in the lives of teens in our community, and enjoy lots of laughs.
Bethel Church Fargo
20
07:00 PM - 09:00 PM on Thu, 12 Nov 2026
Event Supported By
Red River Youth for Christ
(701) 237-6682
info@redriveryfc.com
Artist Group Info
Mike Goodwin
Bethel Church Fargo
2702 30th Ave SFargo, North Dakota 58103
(701) 237-6682
info@redriveryfc.com