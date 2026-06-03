On Thursday, November 12, 2026, Red River Youth for Christ is hosting our annual fall fundraiser, Comedy for a Cause, and we invite you to attend. This year’s event will feature Mike Goodwin, who has appeared on America’s Got Talent, Dry Bar Comedy, Lifetime, BET, Amazon Prime, TBN, Daystar, USA, the Word Network, and Circle TV, and been featured on SiriusXM, the That Sounds Fun Podcast Tour with Annie F. Downs, and the USO Europe Comedy Tour. This event will give you the opportunity to learn more about Youth for Christ and their work in the lives of teens in our community, and enjoy lots of laughs.