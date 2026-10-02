Dinner, Play, Paranormal
Dinner, Play, Paranormal
The Fargo Masonic Center will be hosting a dinner, Death on the Orient Express Play and then a Paranormal Tour. Reserved tickets are required for dinner and tour. Play you can pay at the door. Dinner - $10, Play - $20, Paranormal - $20. Contact fargomasoniccenter@gmail.com for tickets.
Fargo Masonic Center
$509
06:00 PM - 11:00 PM, every day through Oct 23, 2026.
Artist Group Info
fargomasoniccenter@gmail.com
Fargo Masonic Center
1405 3rd St NFargo, North Dakota 58102
(701) 235-7875
fargomasoniccenter@gmail.com