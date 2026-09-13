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Fall Craft-Vendor Show & Silent Auction

Fall Craft-Vendor Show & Silent Auction

Moorhead American Legion Auxiliary Fall Craft-Vendor Show and Silent Auction. Many popular vendors and beautiful one-of-a kind crafts to start your holiday shopping. Great silent auction items. This is a fundraiser for projects involving our veterans, children & youth and community service.

Moorhead American Legion
10:00 AM - 03:00 PM on Sat, 14 Nov 2026

Event Supported By

Moorhead American Legion Auxiliary
218-233-1297
Moorhead American Legion
303 30th Street North
Moorhead, Minnesota 56560
218-233-1297