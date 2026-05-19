FIFA World Cup Watch Party | Game 2 USA VS AUS

Come watch Game 2 of the FIFA World Cup livestream in downtown Fargo!

Folkways and American Outlaws Fargo are bringing the community together for the USA vs Australia match. It's free and family friendly.

Event Details

1 p.m. – Kickoff party (beverages available for purchase from Rosewild)

2 p.m. – Livestream begins

Bring your own chair or a blanket for seating.

Weather Plan

If needed, we’ll move indoors to Sidestreet Grille and Pub.

This is just the start! More World Cup watch parties (including USA matches, semifinals, and the final) are coming soon. Learn more at aofargo.com

Discover more free, family-friendly events this summer at folkways.org