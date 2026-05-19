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FIFA World Cup Watch Party | Game 3 USA VS PAR

FIFA World Cup Watch Party | Game 3 USA VS PAR

Come watch Game 3 of the FIFA World Cup livestream in downtown Fargo at Sidestreet Grille and Pub.

Folkways and American Outlaws Fargo are bringing the community together for the USA vs Turkey match. It's free and family friendly.

Event Details
8 p.m. – Kickoff party (beverages and food available for purchase from Sidestreet Grille and Pub)
9 p.m. – Livestream begins

This is just the start! More World Cup watch parties (including USA matches, semifinals, and the final) are coming soon. Learn more at aofargo.com

Discover more free, family-friendly events this summer at folkways.org

Sidestreet Grille and Pub
08:00 PM - 11:00 PM on Thu, 25 Jun 2026

Event Supported By

Folkways
https://folkways.org/
Sidestreet Grille and Pub
404 4th Ave N
Fargo, North Dakota 58102