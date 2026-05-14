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FM Kicks Band - A Toast to David Ferreira

FM Kicks Band - A Toast to David Ferreira

Celebrate local music legend David Ferreira at the TOAST Concert on Thursday, August 20 at 7:30 PM at the TAK Music Venue.

Join us for an evening honoring one of the Fargo-Moorhead area’s beloved musicians with performances, community, and great music.

TAK Music Venue
$10-20
07:30 PM - 11:59 PM on Thu, 20 Aug 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Kicks Band of Fargo Moorhead
2187904492
fmkicksband@gmail.com
www.fmkicksband.com

Artist Group Info

Kicks Band of Fargo Moorhead
TAK Music Venue
1710 Center Avenue West
Dilworth, Minnesota 56529