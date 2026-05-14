FM Kicks Band - A Toast to David Ferreira
FM Kicks Band - A Toast to David Ferreira
Celebrate local music legend David Ferreira at the TOAST Concert on Thursday, August 20 at 7:30 PM at the TAK Music Venue.
Join us for an evening honoring one of the Fargo-Moorhead area’s beloved musicians with performances, community, and great music.
TAK Music Venue
$10-20
07:30 PM - 11:59 PM on Thu, 20 Aug 2026
Event Supported By
Kicks Band of Fargo Moorhead
2187904492
fmkicksband@gmail.com
Artist Group Info
Kicks Band of Fargo Moorhead
TAK Music Venue
1710 Center Avenue WestDilworth, Minnesota 56529