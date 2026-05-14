FM Kicks Band at the Red River Market

Enjoy the high-powered FM Kicks Band’s instrumental and vocal performances at our Summer Park Series at Red River Famers Market!

Featuring a variety of musical styles in the style of Buddy Rich, Stan Kenton, Ella Fitzgerald, Maynard Ferguson, Count Basie, and more. Take a break from your busy schedule; get your feet stomping and your heart pumping!

Established in 1975 by Dr. Edward Christianson to provide local musicians an opportunity to play great big-band musical literature, improve their improvisational jazz skills, and socialize with other music lovers.

Today, as a 501(c)3, our passion for music extends into education as we work with local schools to promote and preserve America's original musical art form.

This Activity is funded in part with an operating support grant from the Lake Region Arts Council through a Minnesota State Legislative appropriation.

This Activity is funded in part with an operating support grant from The Arts Partnership, Fargo.

