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FMBallet presents Spooky Ballets 2026

FMBallet presents Spooky Ballets 2026

FMBallet presents Spooky Ballets 2026

The Fargo Theatre

FMBallet is back! We are bringing back our fan favorite: Spooky Ballets! This season we are combining elements of spook and masterpieces. Featuring Spirit Rising, original choreography & story re-creation by Artistic Director, Matthew Gasper. This piece has been performed on the National stage, as well as around the region. Additional pieces include: Symphony for the Devil, Witches Table, Sirens

Fargo Theatre
06:00 PM - 09:00 PM on Sat, 24 Oct 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

FMBallet
701-234-9440
info@fmballet.org
http://www.fmballet.org
Fargo Theatre
314 Broadway N
Fargo , North Dakota 58102
701-239-8385
info@fargotheatre.org
https://fargotheatre.org/