FMBallet presents Spooky Ballets 2026

The Fargo Theatre

FMBallet is back! We are bringing back our fan favorite: Spooky Ballets! This season we are combining elements of spook and masterpieces. Featuring Spirit Rising, original choreography & story re-creation by Artistic Director, Matthew Gasper. This piece has been performed on the National stage, as well as around the region. Additional pieces include: Symphony for the Devil, Witches Table, Sirens