FMBallet presents Spooky Ballets 2026
FMBallet presents Spooky Ballets 2026
FMBallet presents Spooky Ballets 2026
The Fargo Theatre
FMBallet is back! We are bringing back our fan favorite: Spooky Ballets! This season we are combining elements of spook and masterpieces. Featuring Spirit Rising, original choreography & story re-creation by Artistic Director, Matthew Gasper. This piece has been performed on the National stage, as well as around the region. Additional pieces include: Symphony for the Devil, Witches Table, Sirens
Fargo Theatre
02:00 PM - 05:00 PM on Sun, 25 Oct 2026
Event Supported By
FMBallet
701-234-9440
info@fmballet.org
Fargo Theatre
314 Broadway NFargo , North Dakota 58102
701-239-8385
info@fargotheatre.org