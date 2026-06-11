Folkways Burger Feed - America 250 Mural Fundraiser

Join Folkways and VFW Post 762 for a community Burger Feed fundraiser supporting the creation of the America 250 Mural.

A new public art installation is coming to Downtown Fargo in celebration of the 250th anniversary of the United States.

Event Details:

Enjoy a meal, connect with community members, and help support a project that celebrates service, history, and community pride. Proceeds from the event will directly fund the completion of the mural, including artist design time, materials, and installation costs.

The event is open to the public. We hope you'll join us in supporting this exciting addition to Downtown Fargo's public art landscape and the nationwide America 250 celebration.

Enjoy classic American tunes throughout the evening performed by Anothony Chaput.

About the project:

The mural, located in Roberts Alley behind the VFW Post 762 building, will honor American history, recognize veteran service, and create a lasting civic landmark in downtown Fargo. Designed by artist Meg Felix, installed by Upper Hand Signs and led by Folkways resident artist Lesleyanne Wild, the project will feature classic Americana imagery in the American Traditional tattoo style, including an eagle on a shield of arms, Lady Liberty, and the iconic North Dakota bison on a VFW crest.

Watch the Installation:

Watch the artwork come to life in Downtown Fargo! From June 8–23, Upper Hand Signs will be installing the mural, transforming the space day by day.

Link to support the America 250 Mural: https://folkways.ddock.gives/...

