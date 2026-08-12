Gospel PraiSing Festival
Gospel PraiSing Festival
Gospel PraiSing Festival, an all-day Christian music Festival sponsored by Gospel PraiSing (GPS) Ministries will be held Sunday, August 23, at the ND State Capitol Grounds from 11:30 am to 7:30 pm, featuring nationally known singer, songwriter Natalie Layne & her band PLUS SEVEN area bands throughout the day. Food vendors will be available all day. For more information and updates, visit the Gospel PraiSing Ministries Facebook page.
ND State Capital Grounds
FREE
11:30 AM - 07:30 PM on Sun, 23 Aug 2026
Event Supported By
Gospel PraiSing (GPS) Ministries, https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=61574763102123
701-226-0356
jameternes@hotmail.com
ND State Capital Grounds
600 E Boulevard AvenueBismarck, North Dakota 58501