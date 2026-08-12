Gospel PraiSing Festival, an all-day Christian music Festival sponsored by Gospel PraiSing (GPS) Ministries will be held Sunday, August 23, at the ND State Capitol Grounds from 11:30 am to 7:30 pm, featuring nationally known singer, songwriter Natalie Layne & her band PLUS SEVEN area bands throughout the day. Food vendors will be available all day. For more information and updates, visit the Gospel PraiSing Ministries Facebook page.