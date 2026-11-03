Grand Forks Red River Senior to be featured composer in Minot

MINOT, ND - November 2, 2026 — Experience the sounds, stories, and spirit of America when the Minot Symphony Orchestra presents Voices of the New World on Saturday, November 14, at 7 pm in Ann Nicole Nelson Hall at Minot State University. The performance celebrates the many voices and traditions that have shaped America, featuring a blend of fresh musical perspectives and beloved orchestral masterpieces.

The concert will feature emerging North Dakota talent through the annual Young Composer Competition. This year's winner, Vedant Srivastava, a senior at Grand Forks Red River High School, will hear his original composition, Praestolatio, performed by a symphony orchestra for the first time.

A multi-instrumentalist who began studying piano at age five and composing at age six, Srivastava performs on trombone, guitar, and double bass with school and community ensembles. His composition explores the idea of waiting and expectation through three contrasting musical moods, moving from patient anticipation to an impatient fanfare and finally to a hopeful conclusion. Vedant was recently named the Fargo Moorhead Symphony Orchestra’s first place winner of their 45th Annual Young Artists Solo Competition and will be a featured performer on trombone with the FMSO on January 16 & 17.

Minot Symphony’s principal pianist, Dr. Dianna Anderson, will be featured in Caracoles by MSO Music Director Efraín Amaya. Anderson has been a faculty member at Minot State University since 2003, where she teaches pianists of all levels and performs throughout the region as a soloist and collaborator. Aaron Copland's Lincoln Portrait will bring the words and legacy of Abraham Lincoln to life through music and narration by J. Davis, co-owner of Hometown Radio Group.

The program concludes with Antonín Dvořák's iconic Symphony No. 9, From the New World, one of the most recognizable works in classical music. Written during Dvořák's time in America in the 1890s, the symphony reflects his fascination with American musical traditions, including spirituals and Native American-inspired melodies. Its sweeping themes, dramatic energy, and unforgettable second-movement melody capture a sense of discovery, longing, and possibility that continues to resonate with audiences today.

From the creativity of a young North Dakota composer to the timeless melodies of Dvořák and Copland, Voices of the New World promises an evening of music that will inspire, surprise, and remind audiences why live orchestral music is an experience like no other.

In-person and livestream tickets are available at www.minotsymphony.com or through the box office at 701-858-4228.

The Minot Symphony Orchestra is a unique blend of student, community, and professional musicians from the Minot area. The symphony is directed by Maestro Efraín Amaya, Associate Professor of Performing Arts at Minot State University.

This project is supported in part by a grant from the North Dakota Council on the Arts, which receives funding from the state legislature and the National Endowment for the Arts.

