Heartstrings: Grief in the Holidays Class – Bismarck

HIA Hospice invites community members to attend Heartstrings: Grief in the Holidays, a special grief education class on Thursday, November 5, from 2–3:30 p.m. at HIA Health, 1400 43rd Ave. NE., Ste. 212, Bismarck, ND 58503.

During the class, attendees will learn how to manage the mixed and painful emotions that can surface when grieving during the holidays. You will also have the opportunity to create a personalized ornament to honor and remember your loved one.

To participate, please complete our Heartstrings Grief in the Holidays registration form. If you have any questions, please contact us at grief@hiahealth.org or call (800) 237-4629.

