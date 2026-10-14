Mandan Eagles Holiday Vendor/Craft/Bake Sale

29 Vendors offering: blankets, quilts, jewelry, tumblers, keychains, beaded pens, soaps, lotions, Color Street, Pampered Chef, Norwex, Epicure, Icee Cold Press, dish towels, pillows, wood crafted barns, fences, glass flower plates, diamond art, pray shawls, doll clothes, Red's 3D printing, custom hats, t shirts, bags, knives, leatherwork, bowl koozies, scrubbies, candy treats, artwork by 11 yr old Kylie Morrell, paracord handles, card holders, solar lights, mosaic crosses, lighted bottles, badge reels, lanyards, plants, cuttimg boards, puzzles, gift bags, signs, vintage collectibles, handmade crochet items, hair bows, homemade pet treats, original watercolor, clay work, German noodles, cheese buttons, fruit pizzas, local author William Jackson with his ND based books, baked goods.

Made to order omelette breakfast until 1:00. Drawings for one of two $50 gift cards at the end of the show. The more you buy, the more chances you have of winning. Free parking & admission. Start your holiday shopping with us!