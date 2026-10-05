Metro-Wide Used Book Store Crawl

The public is invited to join the Friends of the Fargo Public Library and celebrate the National Friends of Libraries Week with the second Metro-Wide Used Book Sale Crawl on Thursday, Oct. 22 through Saturday, Oct. 24! We are joining the Moorhead and West Fargo Friends organizations for another metro-wide event. It provides the public with an opportunity to take a trip around the metro and build their personal library by purchasing gently used books, CDs, DVDs, and other items.

Times for Fargo Public Library:

• Thursday, Oct. 22 | 10 a.m. - 7:30 p.m.

• Friday, Oct. 23 | 10 a.m. - 5:30 p.m.

• Saturday, Oct. 24| 9 a.m. - 3 p.m. (bag sale)

