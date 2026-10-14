Metro-Wide Used Book Store Crawl

The public is invited to join the Friends of the Fargo Public Library and celebrate the National Friends of Libraries Week with the second Metro-Wide Used Book Sale Crawl on Thursday, Oct. 22 through Saturday, Oct. 24!

We are joining the Moorhead and West Fargo Friends organizations for another metro-wide event. It provides the public with an opportunity to take a trip around the metro and build their personal library by purchasing gently used books, CDs, DVDs, and other items.

Times for Fargo Public Library:

