My First Nutcracker is a perfect option for younger audience members who may prefer a shorter performance and a more casual environment.

A beloved Bismarck holiday tradition, The Nutcracker twirls back onto the stage in a dazzling swirl of wonder, warmth, and enchantment. Inspired by E. T. A. Hoffmann’s timeless tale, step into a magical realm where snowflakes shimmer, dreams come alive, and anything feels possible.

Journey alongside Clara, the brave Nutcracker Prince, the mysterious Herr Drosselmeyer, and the radiant Sugar Plum Fairy as they travel through sparkling winter wonderlands and lands of sugar-spun delight. With every twirl and note, the stage glows with the magic of the season.

Come celebrate the joy, the wonder, and the timeless spirit of the holidays—and rediscover the boundless magic of childhood.