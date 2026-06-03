NDMOA Concerts in the Garden with Bad Bad Hats

Tuesday, August 18, 6 – 8:30 pm in the Museum Sculpture Garden.

Bad Bad Hats is an indie rock band from Minneapolis, Minnesota. Kerry Alexander and Chris Hoge met in college and formed the band in 2012. In the 10 years of BBH, they have toured the country many times in their trusty minivan, sampling the best local cuisine along the way. BBH has toured with The Beths, Margaret Glaspy, The Front Bottoms, Hippo Campus, and Michelle Branch, among many others. Their fourth album Bad Bad Hats was released in 2024 on Don Giovanni Records.

Bring a lawn chair or blanket and take a place in the Museum’s Sculpture Garden. In addition to great music, you can purchase meals hot off the grill prepared by the Museum Cafe, and enjoy root beer floats, beer, & wine. Doors open at 5:30 pm, with opening bands taking the stage at 6 pm, and headliners at 7 pm.

Tickets:

Individual tickets $20, Members $15, Season pass $75 (includes 5 flex tickets). Free admission for children twelve and younger. Tickets are not concert-specific and can be used for any concert in the series. Help support the Series and become a Patron for $175. Or a band sponsor for $500.

Full Line-up at:

https://ndmoa.com/summer-concerts-in-the-garden/

ROAD CLOSURE: Centennial Drive — the north-south road along Nistler Hall and Merrifield Hall — will be closed from University Avenue to the Museum parking lot. Use alternate routes, 1) Take Strinden Rd to Campus Rd, or 2) Off Columbia Rd take 2nd Ave N to Cornell Street which turns into Campus Rd.

Parking is Free after 4 pm.