Night Bazaar: Circus presented by NDSCS

5 -10 pm

July 30th

Revel in a magical evening of food, music, art, and performance. Shop from local artists, makers, and vintage shops. Grab a drink or dinner from food trucks and carts. Circus themed events and activities will fill your night with lively entertainment. Join the fun by dressing up in circus attire.

This Night Bazaar is sponsored by NDSCS.

Dress up and join the fun!

Entertainment

Mainstage Performances:

5:00pm - 6:30pm: Dakota Jazz Bigband

7:00pm - 8:00pm: MSUM’s Poco Fuego Steel Drum Band

8:00pm - 10:00pm: Brass Interference

Splash Pad Performances:

6:45pm - 7:00pm: LED Rope Dart Performance by Frankin.Motion

8:00pm - 8:15pm: Fire Dart Performance by Frankin.Motion

Other Activities:

5:00pm - 10:00pm: Pierre the Mime

5:00pm - 10:00pm: Kary and the Clown School

5:00pm - 10:00pm: Stationary Hoop Show

5:00pm - 9:00pm: Clown Car

6:00pm - 8:00pm: Stilting Ringmaster

6:00pm - 6:30pm: Contact Juggling

7:00pm - 7:30pm: Contact Juggling

8:00pm - 8:30pm: Contact Juggling

This event is free and family friendly.

More info at https://www.folkways.org/nightbazaar

Next Events: Night Bazaar: Galactic Rodeo August 20th, Night Bazaar: Spooky October 15th

Volunteer with us https://airtable.com/app3jeLPMazyN.../pag8qbMg2t8U2O8u7/form