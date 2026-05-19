Night Bazaar: Renaissance
Night Bazaar: Renaissance
Immerse yourself in an enchanting night filled with food, music, art, and performances. Shop local artists, makers, and vintage shops. Enjoy Renaissance-themed entertainment and activities.
Dress up and join the fun!
🧚🏽♀️ Entertainment 🧚🏽♀️
5:00pm-5:10: Trumpet Ensemble
5:30pm-7:00pm: Gus the Bardic Troubadour
7:30pm-8:00pm: Chinese Heritage of Recreation and Dance (CHORD)
8:00pm-10:00pm: Poitin Band
Other Activities:
🧺 Renaissance Etiquette Tips
🦄 Comet the Unicorn
🤹 Roaming Stilters
💃 Roaming Performers
This event is free and family friendly.
More info at https://www.folkways.org/nightbazaar
Next Events: Night Bazaar Renaissance July 25th, Night Bazaar Circus July 30th, Night Bazaar Galactic Rodeo August 20th, Night Bazaar Spook October 15th
Volunteer with us 🎭
https://airtable.com/app3jeLPMazyN.../pag8qbMg2t8U2O8u7/form