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Night Bazaar: Renaissance

Night Bazaar: Renaissance

Immerse yourself in an enchanting night filled with food, music, art, and performances. Shop local artists, makers, and vintage shops. Enjoy Renaissance-themed entertainment and activities.

Dress up and join the fun!

🧚🏽‍♀️ Entertainment 🧚🏽‍♀️
5:00pm-5:10: Trumpet Ensemble
5:30pm-7:00pm: Gus the Bardic Troubadour
7:30pm-8:00pm: Chinese Heritage of Recreation and Dance (CHORD)
8:00pm-10:00pm: Poitin Band

Other Activities:
🧺 Renaissance Etiquette Tips
🦄 Comet the Unicorn
🤹 Roaming Stilters
💃 Roaming Performers

This event is free and family friendly.

More info at https://www.folkways.org/nightbazaar

Next Events: Night Bazaar Renaissance July 25th, Night Bazaar Circus July 30th, Night Bazaar Galactic Rodeo August 20th, Night Bazaar Spook October 15th

Volunteer with us 🎭
https://airtable.com/app3jeLPMazyN.../pag8qbMg2t8U2O8u7/form

Broadway Square
05:00 PM - 10:00 PM on Thu, 25 Jun 2026

Event Supported By

Folkways
https://folkways.org/
Broadway Square
201 Broadway
Fargo, North Dakota 58102