Out of the Darkness Walk

Just imagine if we could walk together toward a world without suicide. Since 2002, the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention’s (AFSP) Out of the Darkness Walks have brought friends, neighbors, family members and colleagues together to walk through their communities to raise public awareness and funds to support suicide prevention, including education programs in local schools and workplaces; support for those who’ve lost loved ones; advocacy for critical mental health and suicide prevention legislation; and scientific research that helps us learn more how we can save more lives.

WHAT: F/M Area Out of the Darkness Community Walk

WHEN: Sunday, September 20th, 2026

WHERE: Scheels Arena

TIME: Activities begin at 12 pm, and the Opening Ceremony starts at 2 pm

REGISTER: afsp.org/Fargo

The Out of the Darkness walks help raise much-needed funds for suicide prevention. Dollars raised support mental health research, prevention education, advocacy, and support for loss survivors.

The F/M Walk is also an opportunity to be there for one another, including ourselves, when someone is struggling. By participating, you are stepping into a growing movement of people sending the message that suicide can be prevented and that together, we can do more to save lives and support everyone’s mental health.

Learn more at afsp.org/Fargo