Our month long workshop is for anyone who has ever wanted to learn ballet , but felt like they were too old, too inexperienced, or too out of shape, to step into the studio. At NPD’s Recliners to Relevé Workshop, there are no teens wearing Taylor Swift t-shirts with their legs wrapped around their heads. No intimidating crowded rooms where everyone already seems to know the warm-up.

Join us for four days of friendly, fun, informative dance training in a non-competitive environment geared towards adult learners. The majority of our students range in age from early 30s to late 50s, but anyone 18 and older is welcome to attend.

February 1-22 | Mondays | 6:30-7:30PM

Ages: 18+ years

Cost: $50 per session

Schedule: 60 Minutes / Once a Week / Four Week Session