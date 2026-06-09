Relevé on the Rooftop

Thursday, August 6

Come enjoy a one-of-a-kind evening filled with great food, gorgeous views, and inspiring performances. Mingle in a relaxed rooftop setting with appetizers, cocktails and fun ways to support our programs. Watch live art take shape and be moved by stunning performances from our pre-professional dancers—all set against the glow of the city skyline. It’s a laid-back, art-filled night that’s both uplifting and unforgettable. Attire is casual chic.

All proceeds from Relevé on the Rooftop will benefit Northern Plains Dance and its mission to inspire and connect our community through high-quality dance education, outreach, and performance opportunities.

The evening begins at 7:30PM with live music and interactive fundraising stations. Dance performances start at 8:15PM, showcasing new contemporary works in an open-air setting — perfectly timed to conclude with a stunning North Dakota sunset.

Please Note: Ticket prices may increase by up to 10% when purchased at the door. An additional surcharge will apply.

Tickets are non-refundable.

