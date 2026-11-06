Santa Lucia Celebration
Santa Lucia Celebration
Swedish Santa Lucia Celecbration
Sunday, December 13 4pm-8pm
Faith United Methodist Church -909 19th Ave N Fargo ND
Carolers , A Santa Lucia program , potluck of Swedish holiday treats sweet & savory.( bring a food item to share)
Swedish Holiday Bake Sale 5pm
The Methodist Church will have their annual community live nativity as well as coffee and cookies 5pm-8pm
Events are Free and open to the public. Family Friendly . Donations accepted.
info Swedishsocietyrrv.com Terri 701-306-6554
Faith United Methodist Church
04:00 PM - 08:00 PM on Sun, 13 Dec 2026
Event Supported By
Swedish Cultural Heritage Society of the Red River Valley
701-561-3242
swedishsocietyrrv@gmail.com
Faith United Methodist Church
909 19th Ave NFargo, North Dakota 58102
7012326844
office@fargofaithumc.org