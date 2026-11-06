Santa Lucia Celebration

Swedish Santa Lucia Celecbration

Sunday, December 13 4pm-8pm

Faith United Methodist Church -909 19th Ave N Fargo ND

Carolers , A Santa Lucia program , potluck of Swedish holiday treats sweet & savory.( bring a food item to share)

Swedish Holiday Bake Sale 5pm

The Methodist Church will have their annual community live nativity as well as coffee and cookies 5pm-8pm

Events are Free and open to the public. Family Friendly . Donations accepted.

info Swedishsocietyrrv.com Terri 701-306-6554