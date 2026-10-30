Discover the many possibilities of science, technology, engineering, and math at See Yourself in STEM at North Dakota’s Gateway to Science! This special event highlights women working in STEM and celebrates their contributions to the fields that shape our world.

Designed with 8th-grade girls in mind, this event is open to all Gateway visitors and offers opportunities to meet women in STEM, explore career-focused activities, and see how STEM connects to real-world discoveries and careers.

Event Activities Include:

Meet Women in STEM: Learn about different STEM careers and hear about the women making a difference in these fields.

Explore Hands-On STEM Zones: Try interactive activities inspired by different career focuses.

Discover STEM Careers: Connect activities to real-world careers and learn about women featured through the IF/THEN® Initiative.

The first 50 students will receive a free take-home STEM kit!

This event is made possible with the IF/THEN® Initiative, which helps raise awareness of STEM fields and the contributions of women in STEM across the region.

November 15 | 1–3 p.m. | Innovation Space at North Dakota’s Gateway to Science

Included with regular gallery admission.