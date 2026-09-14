Northern Plains Dance is proud to present a sensory-friendly performance of Peter Pan on Saturday, May 15, at 10:30 AM at Belle Mehus City Auditorium.

Sensory-Friendly Performances are designed for children and adults with sensory input disorders, autism, or other developmental, cognitive, and physical disabilities and their families and caregivers to be able to enjoy the magic of dance in a judgment-free and welcoming environment. We are pleased to offer a small stock of sensory toys to play with during the performance; however, we encourage attendees to bring whatever they need to help them feel comfortable. Measures taken to ensure a sensory-friendly environment include dim house lights, quiet music & the absence of loud sound effects. We encourage caretakers and family members of people with disabilities to attend.

Those needing physical space or seeking a sensory-friendly area should contact NPD directly for the passcode to purchase tickets. All other tickets should be purchased under the main Peter Pan ticketing link on our website.