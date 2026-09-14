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Social Dance Series: Salsa

Social Dance Series: Salsa

Learn the basic footwork, timing, partner connection, and easy turns of one specific dance style while building confidence and enjoying the dance floor. No partner or experience required. For couples registering together, select two for your quantity.

Fridays | February 26-March 19 | 6:30-7:30PM

Ages: 18+ years
Cost: $120 per session / per couple
Schedule: 60 Minutes / Once a Week / Four Week Session

Northern Plains Dance
$60-$120
Every week through Mar 26, 2027.
Friday: 06:30 PM - 07:30 PM
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Northern Plains Dance
7015300986
dance@northernplainsdance.org
https://www.northernplainsdance.org/tickets
Northern Plains Dance
1416 E Front Ave
Bismarck, North Dakota 58504
701-530-0986
dance@northernplainsdance.org
https://www.northernplainsdance.org