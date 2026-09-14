Social Dance Series: Salsa

Learn the basic footwork, timing, partner connection, and easy turns of one specific dance style while building confidence and enjoying the dance floor. No partner or experience required. For couples registering together, select two for your quantity.

Fridays | February 26-March 19 | 6:30-7:30PM

Ages: 18+ years

Cost: $120 per session / per couple

Schedule: 60 Minutes / Once a Week / Four Week Session