Social Dance Series: Two Step
Social Dance Series: Two Step
Learn the basic footwork, timing, partner connection, and easy turns of one specific dance style while building confidence and enjoying the dance floor. No partner or experience required. For couples registering together, select two for your quantity.
Fridays | October 2-23 | 6:30-7:30PM
Ages: 18+ years
Cost: $120 per session / per couple
Schedule: 60 Minutes / Once a Week / Four Week Session
Northern Plains Dance
$60-$120
Every 5 weeks through Oct 23, 2026.
Friday: 06:30 PM - 07:30 PM
Friday: 06:30 PM - 07:30 PM
Event Supported By
Northern Plains Dance
7015300986
dance@northernplainsdance.org
Northern Plains Dance
1416 E Front AveBismarck, North Dakota 58504
701-530-0986
dance@northernplainsdance.org