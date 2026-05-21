Soul Solutions Recovery Center’s 4th Annual Recovery Requires Action 5K Run/Walk
Soul Solutions Recovery Center’s 4th Annual Recovery Requires Action 5K Run/Walk
Join Soul Solutions Recovery Center for the Recovery Requires Action 5K, a family-friendly run/walk to raise awareness and support for individuals on the path to recovery from substance use disorder. Enjoy an evening of movement, community, and purpose as we come together to celebrate hope, resilience, and healing. All proceeds benefit Soul Solutions Recovery Center's mission.
Soul Solutions Recovery Center
35.00 or team of 4 $120.00
05:00 PM - 08:00 PM on Tue, 15 Sep 2026
Soul Solutions Recovery Center
1801 38th St SFARGO, North Dakota 58103
701-433-2341
development@soulsolutions.org