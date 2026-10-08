Spooky Chemistry and Scary Snacks
Spooky Chemistry and Scary Snacks
Get ready for a night of chemistry, hands-on experiments, and scary snacks.
Join us on Wednesday, October 28, from 7:00 to 9:00 PM at North Dakota’s Gateway to Science for an evening of chemistry demonstrations and hands-on activities led by Bismarck High School teacher Scott Weigum.
What to Expect:
Watch Chemistry in Action – Start the evening with live chemistry demonstrations and see some surprising reactions.
Try It Yourself – Get hands-on during the second half of the evening with experiments you can conduct yourself.
Enjoy Scary Snacks – Explore the science behind some Halloween-themed snacks and enjoy light refreshments throughout the evening.
Pre-Registration Required
This Gateway After Dark event is for ages 18+
$25 per person
Limited availability