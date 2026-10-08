© 2026
Prairie Public NewsRoom
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Spooky Chemistry and Scary Snacks

Spooky Chemistry and Scary Snacks

Get ready for a night of chemistry, hands-on experiments, and scary snacks.

Join us on Wednesday, October 28, from 7:00 to 9:00 PM at North Dakota’s Gateway to Science for an evening of chemistry demonstrations and hands-on activities led by Bismarck High School teacher Scott Weigum.

What to Expect:
Watch Chemistry in Action – Start the evening with live chemistry demonstrations and see some surprising reactions.

Try It Yourself – Get hands-on during the second half of the evening with experiments you can conduct yourself.

Enjoy Scary Snacks – Explore the science behind some Halloween-themed snacks and enjoy light refreshments throughout the evening.

Pre-Registration Required
This Gateway After Dark event is for ages 18+

$25 per person

Limited availability

North Dakota's Gateway to Science
25
07:00 PM - 09:00 PM on Wed, 28 Oct 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

North Dakota's Gateway to Science
7012581975
gscience@gscience.org
www.gatewaytoscience.org
North Dakota's Gateway to Science
1600 Canary Avenue
Bismarck, North Dakota 58501